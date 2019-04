A suspect is in custody following an attempted bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. The attempted robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Old National Bank branch on 835 North Burkhardt Road.

The suspect then fled in a taxi but was arrested during a traffic stop near Covert and Hicks. The taxi driver was not involved in the crime.

There are no reported injuries or deaths.

