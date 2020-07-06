EvansvilleIndiana

Evansville Police Respond to Over 100 Calls on Fourth of July Holiday

Police in Evansville responded to over 100 calls on the Fourth of July holiday.

From Saturday, July 4, into Sunday morning, Evansville Police Department officers responded to around 111 calls for service.

Over 30 of those calls were made for fireworks complaints.

EPD officers also responded to a home that had a small fire from fireworks landing on it, catching the siding on fire. Thankfully, the homeowner and neighbors were able to put out that fire themselves.

Reports of shots-fired, fighting, and other disputes, made up many more runs for officers overnight.

