Evansville Police Recover Stolen Posey County Vehicle

Early Wednesday morning, officers with the Evansville Police Department recovered a vehicle that was stolen out of Posey County.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, six squad cars acted as a roadblock near the intersection of Court Street and 2nd Street in downtown Evansville.

Police had and several people in custody, and tell us that the vehicle was stolen out of Posey County.

No other details on the incident are available at this time.

