Evansville Police Make an Arrest in a Tuesday Morning Armed Robbery

Evansville Police have arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday Armed Robbery at Star Market on East Powell Street.

At around 8:30am Wednesday, a man wearing a black ski mask and t-shirt walked into the store demanding money from the clerk.

Police have identified the man as 26-year old Julien Hinton.

The clerk told police on the scene that Hinton had came into the store only 10-minutes ahead of the robbery before leaving and that he was a regular customer he recognized.

The clerk said, Hinton did get away with rolled change from beneath the counter, but the register was empty because the store had just opened.

Police say that Hinton dropped the money after the clerk yelled “I’m gonna tell your Daddy.”

Hinton is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

