Evansville Police Make Arrest in Sam’s Food Mart Robbery

An Evansville man is behind bars, accused of robbing a local convenience store. But authorities say it may not have been the first time he stole items from Sam’s Food Mart.

The affidavit from Evansville police on Larreek Timmons indicates that his own mother mentioned to officers he could have come to the store even before this incident for the same crime.

“She thought he was responsible for a previous robbery there, so when that comes from your own mother that’s pretty strong, ” said Captain Andy Chandler of Evansville Police Department.

Timmons is accused of going to Sam’s Food Mart and Smoke Shop on Columbia Street on May 7th originally as a customer, then for more.

“He looks around, he leaves. In a very short period of time, the same individual comes back in,” adds Chandler.

But this time the man was in different clothing. He’s got a mask on, gloves, and he points a gun at the clerk and demands money. The employee immediately handed over the cash and recognized the man behind the mask.

“The store owner receives a message from a coworker, who says ‘I believe this is who the suspect is.’ They sent a picture, and the owner says ‘yes, this is who it is,'” Chandler illustrated.

From that picture on Facebook police went to Timmons’ mother’s house. She thought her son could be behind the robberies.

Timmons was brought in for questioning but police had to let him go.

“Afterwards we were able to recover store surveillance video. We were able to review that. We also had a concerned citizen that advised us that Timmons was the one involved,” Chandler recounted.

As officers pieced together the evidence against Timmons, they made an unrelated traffic stop.

“An officer saw him, tried to make an arrest, he fled from them, was involved in a pursuit,” Chandler stated.

During the course of this robbery investigation Timmons was arrested on May 14 from that stop. He is currently in Vanderburgh County Community Corrections awaiting a court date.

Timmons is now facing several more charges in connection to that traffic stop, including resisting arrest and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timmons was transferred to Evansville for probation linked to an out of state robbery charge in Virginia.

We met a man claiming to be Timmons’ brother at their mother’s listed residence, who immediately asked us to leave. The manager on duty for Sam’s declined to make either clerk there available for comment. Those with information on the case are welcome to reach out to WEVV.

