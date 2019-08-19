Evansville Police Looking for Two Assault and Robbery Suspects

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted at her Evansville home Sunday night.

The assault took place in the 1700 block of South Kerth Avenue.

According to an Evansville Police report, the victim was outside her home, when two males forced her back inside her home.

Once inside, one of the suspects hit her with his handgun, before the two robbed the home, taking jewerly and cash.

The victim was taken to the local hospital with injuries.

