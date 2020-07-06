Evansville Police Look to Identify Wallet Thieves

The Evansville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects that they say committed theft of a wallet before fraudulently using the credit cards inside of it.

Police say the victim whose wallet was stolen was shopping at Target on Evansville’s east side on June 20, when the male suspect distracted her. While the victim was distracted, the female suspect reportedly stole the wallet from the victim’s shopping cart.



Both suspects then left in a white SUV type vehicle and charged $4,000 worth of purchases in less than 45 minutes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sides at 812-436-7968.

