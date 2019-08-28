Evansville Police Investigating Store Holdup

Evansville police are investigating a holdup at a local convenience store.

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Star Market on Powell Avenue.

Police say a man wearing a black ski mask walked into the store demanding money.

The suspect managed to escape down an alley between Powell and Garvin.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this case can contact EPD at (812) 435-6135.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

