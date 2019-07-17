Evansville Police Investigating Credit Card Theft Cases

An investigation is underway for two separate credit card theft cases. Evansville police believe two people are working together to steal purses and use credit cards taken from the stolen purses.

According to EPD’s Facebook post, the pair targeted a 91-year-old victim while she was eating at a local restaurant. One of the suspects the victim while the other steals the purse. They repeated the same scenario at a local retail store and took the purse from a shopping car. Both cases happened on the east side of Evansville.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the suspects after the thefts.

She is a black female wearing a black and white striped dress.

There are no details concerning the second suspect.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call EPD Detective B. Wies at 812-436-7979. Refer to case #19-13851 and #19-14635.

Comments

comments