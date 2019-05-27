Update: Alleged Shooter Detained

UPDATE: Evansville police say one man was shot Monday night, after a disagreement at a barbecue became violent.

Authorities say when they arrived to the scene, a man was on the ground, but he was able to tell police what the shooter looked like and what car he was driving.

Authorities believe the shooter and victim got into some sort of disagreement during a barbecue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and they should be all right.

Right now, authorities say they’re working to track down the shooter, and they’re trying to get warrants to search some of the nearby apartment units.

At last check, police say they have a person of interest in custody.

Evansville Police are investigating a shots-fired complaint.

Authorities say they got the call at 6:56 p.m. Monday.

Police are setting up a perimeter near Eden Court.

Right now, authorities are telling everyone to stay away from the area.

