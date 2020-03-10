Evansville Police Investigate First Avenue Goodwill Break-In

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a break-in that took place at the Goodwill located at 1820 N. First Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.

According to police, the manager of the store arrived on Monday morning to find that the exterior office window had been broken and that the safe had been tampered with.

The safe was reportedly destroyed, but the suspect was unable to gain access to the inside of it.

Nothing of value was missing from the office.

EPD in their investigation made note of footprints in the rooms. Additionally, red fuzz was collected from a rock found inside the office that was presumably used to break the window.

A suspect has not been yet identified in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

Comments

comments