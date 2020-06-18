Evansville Police Increase Traffic Patrols Throughout June

The Evansville Police Department on Wednesday announced the resumption of additional patrol activities, in accordance wth the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) Traffic Safety Grant Enforcement.

EPD says the grant started on June 15 and ends on June 30, and provides extra patrols for aggressive driving.

According to Sergeant Nick Winsett of the Evansville Police, the point of the increased patrol by the grant is to help reduce or eliminate injury and fatality motor vehicle accidents.

“The whole reason for this grant is to help reduce our fatalities and injuries in motor vehicle accidents as a whole,” said Sgt. Winsett.

The increased patrols will focus on aggressive driving, seat belt violations, and intoxicated drivers in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

Officers will be concentrating their efforts in high-crash intersections in an effort to further the chances of reducing or eliminating injury and fatality motor vehicle accidents.

