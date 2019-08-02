Evansville Police to Increase Patrols for Impaired Drivers

Drive sober or get pulled over that is the message from local and statewide authorities. More than 230 agencies are joining forces to keep drunk drivers off the roads for the next several weeks.

During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign drivers will see more sobriety checkpoints on the streets than normal. Evansville police say sobriety checkpoints work because they act as a deterrent.

Evansville police say with the number of alternative ride options driving drunk is in inexcusable.

The campaign has been around for nearly 20 years and runs from now through Labor Day September 3rd.

Comments

comments