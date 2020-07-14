EvansvilleIndiana
Evansville Police Department National Night Out Canceled
Due to rising concerns from the Coronavirus, the Evansville Police Department National Night Out celebration has officially been canceled.
The Evansville Police Department made the announcement this afternoon, stating that they want to keep the community safe.
National Night Out is a country-wide campaign aimed at building partnerships and trust between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Currently, there are no plans to reschedule this event.