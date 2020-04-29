EvansvilleIndiana
EPD Investigating Overnight Infant Death
The Evansville Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.
Just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1700 block of S. Bedford Ave in Evansville to a report of an infant that was not breathing.
Upon arrival, officers immediately began performing CPR until an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department arrived to take over on life-saving measures.
The infant was transported to the hospital by ambulance but was declared deceased after a short period of time.
Stay with 44News both on-air and online as additional details are released.