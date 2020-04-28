Evansville Police Chief Talks About Crime During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The statewide stay-at-home order in Indiana could come to an end as soon as May 1.

Over the past several weeks, the Evansville Police Department has continued to patrol the streets, taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to keep the city safe.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin joined 44News This Morning to discuss what kind of effect the pandemic has had on crime in the River City.

Has the Evansville Police Department Seen an Increase in Domestic Violence During the Stay-at-Home Order?

“Domestic violence is one of the runs that we’re getting quite a few calls on,” Chief Bolin said. “But, throughout the year we typically get a lot of those.”

“We’re seeing more of the smaller property crimes, the misdemeanors, vandalism, minor thefts, things like that – we’re seeing an uptick in right now,” Chief Bolin went on to explain.

Do You Have Any Advice for Parents Whose Kids Are Currently Out of School and at Home?

“If you have kids of your own, just be an active parent,” said Chief Bolin. “Know where they’re at, know what they’re doing.”

“As a resident, lock your valuables up, keep lights on outside, pay attention to your neighbor’s property,” Chief Bolin continued. “The same basic things that we’re always preaching.”

“It’s like a summer break,” said Chief Bolin. “The kids are out, they’re restless – a lot of kids aren’t able to visit with their friends or hang out with people.”

“Some of them are a little restless right now, so just pay attention and watch your valuables,” Chief Bolin went on to say.

Watch the Full Interview With Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Below:

