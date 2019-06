Evansville Police broke up a fight over the weekend that involved multiple knives and a bat.

Police responded to a fight in the 1100 block of Mary Street, Saturday afternoon where both men involved were armed with a knife.

One man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

The other, Darwin Johnson, 43, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a knife and resisting arrest.

Johnson is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Comments

comments