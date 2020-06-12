Evansville Police Attempt to Identify Debit Card Thieves

According to Evansville Police, the individuals seen below used a stolen debit card to make fraudulent purchases at two different convenience stores.

Police are now attempting to identify the suspects and are asking for the public’s help in doing so.

According to police, the theft of the wallet from the vehicle occurred on or around June 2, and the victim’s card was used around June 11 at two different stores.

A surveillance camera captured the images of the individuals that police are trying to identify.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959.

