Evansville Police Arrest Teen in Connection With Wednesday Shooting

Evansville police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with the shooting at Vann Park Apartments.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at 8 p.m. near Pollack and Vann Ave.

The 16-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. EPD says those injuries were non-life threatening.

EPD tweeted that both teens knew each other before the shooting.

The suspect will be charged as a juvenile and faces battery with a firearm charges.

