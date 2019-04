Evansville Police have arrested one person after a domestic violence dispute on the city’s west side.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue near Dearborn St. in reference to a domestic violence dispute. Dispatch said that “multiple” units responded.

EPD confirmed on Twitter that the suspect was arrested and the hours long standoff had ended peacefully. They also say the SWAT Team was able to talk the man out of the house.

Comments

comments