Evansville Parks and Recreation Official on Closing City Pools and Reopening Playgrounds

Playgrounds in Evansville would typically be filled with families and children this time of the year, but instead, playground equipment is wrapped in caution tape.

City officials are putting measures in place in and around Evansville to try and help stop the spread of COVID-19 while allowing children to resume their normal activities.

Though playgrounds are set to soon reopen, many families are also upset after hearing the news that city pools in the River City will remain closed this season.

Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Executive Director Brian Holtz joined 44News to discuss the changes and restrictions put into place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and what the city is doing to address them.

Holtz says all playground equipment will be open as of May 24, with Evansville’s playgrounds falling into three categories – Large, Neighborhood, and Mini – also announcing the city’s plan to sanitize each category of park before its reopening, following CDC protocols. According to Holtz, the disinfecting will continue to take place on a weekly basis, and in some cases, on a daily basis.

Holtz wanted to clear any confusion between playgrounds and parks, saying, “none of the city parks are closed – we sometimes get a little confused – playgrounds are closed.” He encouraged the public to visit city parks for some fresh air and exercise.

According to Holtz, the city closed what needed to be closed, and took guidance from the national standard.

When asked how his team came to the decision to close city pools, he explained that the process took weeks. Holtz said pool staffing was a major issue, and that in the end, the safety and health of swimmers and staff was very important in making the decision.

“It was a very tough, lengthy discussion,” Holtz said. “Pools, activities that we are able to sponsor and do are quality of life – it’s very difficult to put a figure on those amenities.”

Watch the Full Interview With Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Executive Director Brian Holtz Below:

Related Articles:

Comments

comments