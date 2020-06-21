Evansville Parks and Recreation Offers ‘Summer Play Daze’

Earlier this week the Parks and Recreation department in Evansville began their ‘summer play daze’ activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic closing down so many summer plans.

“We had to create something new,” said Holly Schneider, program director of the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department. “With so much happening this year, it’s been unprecedented for everyone, especially children. They ended school early. There’s no library to go to, so we wanted to give something that is new and give the children something to play with at the parks, safely.”

Evansville Parks and Recreation officials say they will be traveling to parks across the city for the next month, bringing new and exciting events to river city children age 5-14.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, a new park will be chosen to go to from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. where kids can join in on activities such as dancing, playing with sprinklers and more.

And the parks and recreation department told 44News that this is all about giving kids something fun to do in a summer that is so different, but their biggest concern is making sure kids stay safe.

“Summer play daze is bringing that safety element to the program, so that people can feel comfortable coming out to the parks,” said Schneider. “We do have to wear masks as volunteers, and we are expecting social distancing, as best as everybody can, and we do have to clean anything that the children touch.”

And the next ‘summer play daze’ event is happening at Howell park this Tuesday, and parents are excited for a chance to get their kids out of the house.

“There hasn’t been much open at many places,” said Evansville parent Harold Pippen. “Parks have been closed, and whenever you do take your kids to the park, there might not be other kids for them to play with, so it seems like a good idea to get the kids out of the house.”

‘Summer play daze’ will last until July 16th and travel to parks across the river city including Bayard, Vann, and Fulton park.

