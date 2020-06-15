Evansville Otters Virtually Celebrates Bosse Field’s 105th Anniversary

Bosse Field’s 105th anniversary is around the corner, to celebrate this special occasion, the Evansville Otters are hosting a virtual celebration.

The virtual celebration will be held June 17 at 6:15 p.m. CT on the Evansville Otters channel on Youtube.com.

The celebration will feature contributions from Otters owner Bill Bussing, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and a re-broadcast of the June 25 home game against the Schaumburg Boomers with new commentary.

The re-broadcast will also include interviews with some members of the Otters front office, field manager Andy McCauley, and interviews with current and former Otters players, including John Schultz, Tyler Vail, Josh Allen, and more.

An OttersTV segment will highlight the history and early origins of Bosse Field. In addition, fans will recognize other familiar sights and sounds that they would normally experience on a gameday at Bosse Field.

Comments

comments