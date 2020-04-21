Evansville Otters President Talks About the Impact of Coronavirus on Baseball Season

It may be baseball season, but sports around the nation are at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hometown teams such as the Evansville Otters are feeling the impact of the pandemic as much as major league teams.

Evansville Otters President John Stanley joined 44News This Morning to discuss how the situation is being monitored, what changes may be put into place, and how players are handling all of the drastic differences.

How Is the Coronavirus Pandemic Being Monitored by the Frontier League?

“We’re on the phone regularly with the Frontier League directors and the directors of other independent baseball leagues around America to talk about that subject,” Stanley began.

“In the Frontier League that the Otters are in, we have a group of committee that includes health and wellness, scheduling, rules and regulations,” Stanley continued.

“So everyone has varying assignments, but we’re up to date on exactly what’s happening, trying to make a determination as to how and when we can play,” Stanley said.

What Sort of Changes to Food and Beverage Sales Will Be Made?

“There are multiple templates going around now, and we’re working on our own about what could work at Bosse Field,” Stanley said.

“Like anything else, I would suspect gloves and masks, and how we’re handling the food coming in, are all components of that,” Stanley continued.

“It’s nothing that we can’t do,” Stanley went on to say. “We’re prepared to do it and are ready to do it, and we’ll all be comparable as a league and how we’re going to handle it at Bosse Field.”

“The health is the most important thing,” said Stanley. “We’re not going to do it unless we’re comfortable with people coming in to have the food and enjoying the experience without significant worry about risk of illness.”

How Are Players Holding Up Amid All the Changes?

“We have been in contact with our players regularly to tell them about the postponement,” said Stanley.

“Our manager has asked them to continue to try and be in shape, and that we will continue to keep them updated on when they may come in to be able to practice if a start is possible,” Stanley went on to say.

“There are numerous players out there, in major leagues all the way down to independent league baseball, of players having angst and other worries about what’s going to happen to their season, where they’re going to be slotted, and where they’re going to get to play,” Stanley continued. “Let alone some of the players that can’t get into the country at this point-in-time to play.”

Watch the Full Interview With Evansville Otters President John Stanley Below:

