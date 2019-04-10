Evansville Otters to Host Traveling City Mall Meeting

The Evansville Otters will be hosting the upcoming Traveling City Hall meeting later this month. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at the Bosse Field from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be at the meeting and will introduce city department heads, followed by a presentation by the Otters.

The Traveling City Hall meeting will be on the day before the Otters’ begin spring training.

As part of the 25th anniversary for the Otters, everyone is encouraged to come out to Bosse Field to meet the players, new members of the club’s front office staff and learn about two Education Days to be hosted by the Otters on May 1st and 8th.

On May 10th, the Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners at Bosse Field.

Call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office to purchase a season ticket or group outing package. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

