Evansville Otters 2020 Baseball Season Canceled

The Evansville Otters will not take the field at Bosse Field in the 2020 baseball season.

This comes with the Frontier League’s Wednesday announcement of the suspension of its entire 2020 baseball season.

The Otters organization released the following statement:

“Today, the Frontier League administration will issue a release announcing the 2020 Frontier League Championship season will not occur. Because of this and other factors, the Otters will not play baseball in 2020.”

The Frontier League initially postponed the start of the 2020 season on April 1 following the shutdown, quarantine, and social distancing practices across the U.S. in response to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with CDC guidelines.

According to the statement released by the Frontier League, the coronavirus pandemic is the reason for the cancellation of the league season.

In a late-April interview with 44News, Evansville Otters President John Stanly foreshadowed the possible cancelation of the team’s season, should the pandemic continue to cause health and safety issues.

“The health is the most important thing,” Evansville Otters President Stanley said. “We’re not going to do it unless we’re comfortable with people coming in to have the food and enjoying the experience without significant worry about risk of illness.”

