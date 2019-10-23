Evansville ONB Executives Celebrates 185 Years of Business in Newy York

Wednesday marks the 185th anniversary at Old National Bank and Evansville executives are celebrating in a big way in the big apple. Old National Bank is ringing in 185 years of business with the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchanges.

Executives from the Evansville based bank including CEO Jim Ryan and lead director Becky Skillman were in New York City to ring the closing bell. Ryan says its an honor to celebrate the milestone and they plan to continue to serve Old National customers for many years to come.

Old National Bank was founded in Evansville in 1834 less than two decades after the city was established.

Now the company has branches across the mid-west.

The bank celebrates its official anniversary on November 11th.

