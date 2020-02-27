Evansville Officials Discuss Coronavirus

The coronavirus fears hitting the Tri-State tonight as people express concern on what to do if it hits closer to home. Even though there have been no confirmed cases in the area, the fear of it spreading is causing some people to panic. Which is why community leaders are addressing the problem head-on.

Health and community leaders are reminding everyone the biggest health risk we are facing right now is the flu

The same precautions in place for flu season also pertain to coronavirus since it too spreads person to person

As of February 20th, the CDC has reported 14 confirmed cases in the U.S. with 12 cases being travel related.

One Tri-State mother says she was waiting for her daughter who was flying in from an international airport.

“It’s scary but I just keep praying and when I see her I see her,” says Tracey Terry. Thankfully she gave her some sound advice before she caught her flight. “Don’t let anyone cough on you but pay attention.”

This can be a difficult task when sitting on a plane, especially if you have no choice but to sit next to a stranger.

Now some people in the Tri-State are panicking after leaving the states during the epidemic

“We’ve had phone calls from folks who have had international travel and are wondering if there’s something they need to be concerned about and again it’s easy enough for us to deal with that,” says Deaconess Health System President Dr. James Porter. “It would be a problem if so many people who had questions started calling our call centers.”

So far nearly four hundred fifty Americans have been tested, but that does not include anyone from the Tri-State.

“This illness for more people is probably like a mild cold and so just merely the travel to an area where there is a higher prevalence of the virus, does not necessitate being tested,” says Heidi Dunniway.

“We’ve had a number of people that we’ve taken through the algorithm, but no one who has resulted in having a test,” says Dr. Porter.

Deaconess and St. Vincent hospital officials say they have a plan in place should the virus make its way to the Tri-State.

Officials remind you to stay home if you think you are sick unless you develop severe respiratory infection symptoms.

