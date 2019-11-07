Evansville Officer Involved in Death of Pennsylvania Man Voluntarily Resigns

The Evansville officer involved in a fight that led to the death of a Pennsylvania man in September has resigned. EPD says Officer Trevor Koontz voluntarily resigned Thursday.

On September 13th, officers arrived at 4300 Division Street just before 8 p.m. on reports of an intoxicated man in a restricted part of the D-Patrick Honda auto complex.

EPD says 55-year-old Edward Snukis refused to cooperate as officers attempted to place him into custody. Snukis then punched one of the officers in the nose before being tased.

Snukis was not affected when officers deployed a stun gun and began to run away from officers. According to EPD, that’s when the man tripped and fell. He was finally stopped at 201 North Congress Avenue.

He continued to resist but EPD was able to restrain him and place him in handcuffs. EPD says officers noticed Snukis was unresponsive after being turned over to his side.

EPD says Snukis stopped breathing before the ambulance could arrive, and that’s when officers administered CPR. Snukis died shortly after arriving at the hospital. All officers involved were served a three-day administrative leave.

Officer Koontz served nine months and nine days with EPD.

