Evansville Nurse Charged With Drugging Patients Receives Sentencing

An Evansville nurse who pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect was sentenced Wednesday. Gloria Welborn, a certified nurse aide, was initially sentenced to 820 days in jail but that was suspended. Instead, she will be on probation for the duration.

In February, Welborn was terminated from her position at Golden LivingCenter-Woodbridge after allegations arose that she administered her own anxiety medication, Klonopin, to three residents of the facility.

Records show each patient involved has behavioral issues.

Welborn confessed to the allegations when interviewed by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

According to court records, her convictions may be reduced to misdemeanors if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Charges are also pending against a nurse on duty who failed to report Welborn’s actions.

Previous story:

Nursing Home Aide Accused of Drugging Residents With Klonopin

Read full court documents here

