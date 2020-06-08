Evansville Not Looking to Defund the Police Department

The death of George Floyd has prompted protests in over 150 cities across the nation, and now some of those cities are calling for their police departments to be defunded.

However, that’s not the case here in the River City.

“There are some things that are in the works that we’re looking to make community relations even better than what they are. So as far as like a defunding of the police, at this point in time, I’d say no,” says Alex Burton, Evansville City Council President. “It’s way too early to mention anything, but know that there are some serious conversations happening, and we are working to really make sure that things keep continuing to progress in our community.”

At this time, there is no push to defund the Evansville Police Department from council members or a majority of protesters.

However, in Minneapolis, the site of the death of George Floyd, citizens, and elected officials have come together to demand a change in their city.

“We are here today to begin the process of ending the Minneapolis police department,” said a Minneapolis Protester. “Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department. To end policing as we know it.”

On Sunday, nine of 13 Minneapolis City Council members stated that they wanted to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department.

Protestors and council members want to redirect the MPD budget towards youth programs, mental health services, and addiction treatments.

“Police are not the right response for a myriad of issues, mental health crises, domestic violence calls, opioid overdoses,” said Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City Councilperson.

The protesters say that cops are asked to regulate parts of society that they are not best fit to control including drug overdoses, mental health crises, and homelessness.

And protesters are looking to implement community-led safety strategies in place of the police department.

However, not all cities asking for a de-funding of the police are looking to abolish their police departments.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti agreed to police department de-funding by slashing between $100 million to $150 million from the proposed Los Angeles Police Department budget.

And in Evansville, the EPD echoed the city councilor’s statement, saying that they haven’t heard any plans of de-funding, and they plan to continue serving the community as they have since 1863.

