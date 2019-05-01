Evansville Native Competes for Miss USA 2019

She was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana and on May 2nd, Tate Fritchley will represent the state live on national television in front of millions of viewers.

Fritchley will be competing for the once in a lifetime job of Miss USA 2019. Fritchley says it is a life-long goal that became a reality when she captured the title of Miss Indiana USA 2019 back in October 2018.

Since then, Fritchley has been serving the state as an ambassador to CASA and other non-profits, as well as preparing for the Miss USA competition.

The two-week Miss USA event in Reno-Tahoe includes appearances, an interview with a panel of judges, a swimsuit competition, and evening gown competition.

“It has been a whirlwind. I have been here over a week, so I am running on a ton of adrenaline and caffeine,” said Fritchley.

Fritchley competed against 50 other state titleholders in the preliminary competition on Monday.

“You are walking on stage with all the glitz and glamour, then you see it on TV later and it is like, ‘Wow, we really just did that.’ So it is still just sinking in,” said Fritchley.

On Thursday evening live on Fox, Miss USA will announce which of the 51 contestants made the Top 15. If Fritchley makes the Top 15, she will compete again in swimsuit, evening gown, and then an on-stage question.

Fritchley says she has had an outpouring of support from her hometown of Evansville and from around the state.

“It has been an incredible experience. It has been really cool to see how Evansville and Indiana, as a whole, has back me through this experience,” said Fritchley. “Pageants aren’t something that seems very popular and then you get here, and everyone is just so supportive. It is truly an amazing experience to represent Evansville and Vanderburgh County.”

No matter, what the outcome of Thursday’s finals is, Fritchley says she hopes others are inspired by her story.

“I want people to know, just keep dreaming big. You never know where your life will take you or where your dreams can take you. Just keep going for them. Just keep reaching for them because you never know where you will end up,” said Fritchley.

You can watch Fritchley compete on the Miss USA stage, along with Miss Kentucky USA Emma Johns and Miss Illinois Alexandra Poltz, Thursday night on Fox starting at 7 pm CT.

Comments

comments