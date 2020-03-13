Evansville Museum to Close Saturday Until March 31

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science will be closed to the public beginning March 14 through March 31 over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. The multi-venue spring break camp “Destination Discovery” has been canceled.

All special events and programs, including school and group tours, are postponed until the end of March. Additionally, the April 9 Friends of the Evansville Museum Pre-Derby Style Show and Luncheon is postponed.

Officials say they will continue to evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis. Every attempt will be made to reschedule events for a later date.

To provide the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, here are two links to resources:

Additional updates will be posted here as needed.

