Evansville Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage

There’s exciting news about the Evansville Museum. The museum is celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage with several brand new exhibits.

Every exhibit is centered around fierce women throughout history. These new exhibits are shedding some light on the struggles women faced throughout history but they’re also sharing many important stories along the way.

Tory Schendel Cox says, “Not only do we have an amazing display of prominent artwork from artists regional and local. You can come here, see a major installation that hasn’t been done in about twenty years.”

If you’d like to check out these exhibits it’s $12 to get into the museum and it’s open from 11 until 8.

