Evansville Murder Suspect to Appear in Court May 30

Two people charged with the death of an Evansville woman will appear in court on May 30th.

Fitolay Demesmin and Kalei Obasa, both of Evansville, will appear in Vanderburgh Circuit Court for charges related to the death of Diamond Sheppard-Rankin.

According to an affidavit related to the case, Rankin was found at her residence on Taylor Ave on May 23rd. She suffered serious injuries and later passed away. EPD charged Demesmin with murder and Obasa was charged with assisting a criminal.

The two were arrested the next day and remain in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. The two suspects will have an initial hearing at 1PM in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

The affidavit says Demesmin had been staying with Rankin for over three weeks.

Detectives located Obasa’s residence to conduct a talk and knock. Detectives spoke with Gloria Head, Obasa’s grandmother, who told them Obasa and Demesmin returned home Thursday at 4:20 p.m. Head says Demesmin entered the bathroom, took a shower, and changed clothes in the basement.

According to the affidavit, detectives found a cut on Demesmin’s right palm below his pinky finger. Detectives also located a black plastic bag containing bloody clothing and a pair of shoes soaking in bleach. The clothing matched the description of what Head saw Demesmin wearing when he arrived at the house.

