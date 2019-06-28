Evansville Mother Identified in Deadly CO Rafting Accident

The Evansville woman who died during a rafting accident in Colorado this month was 43-year-old Amy Kirsch.

The mother of three was on a rafting excursion with her family, along the San Juan River, just north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado when she drowned.

Investigators ruled Kirsch’s death an accident.

According to The Durango Herald, Kirsch along with her husband and two daughters were thrown from the raft when it hit a large rapid.

The guide and others were able to pull the husband and girls to safety, but unable to rescue Kirsch.

Kirsch was a long-time resident of Evansville. She graduated from FJ Reitz High School in 1994 and University of Southern Indiana in 1997.

She worked as Lead Educational Coordinator for the Respiratory Therapy Department at Deaconess Hospital.

