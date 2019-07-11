Evansville Mother and Boyfriend Arrested on Child Neglect Charges

An Evansville mother and her boyfriend are in custody, after passing out in their van with their child in the car.

Police were called to the Circle K gas station in the 3900 block of North 1st Avenue just before 3:00 Thursday morning.

According to police, the mother and her boyfriend were found to have been in possession of what officers believe to be narcotics, though testing will need to be done.

Windows were rolled down, but the mother and the boyfriend and the 2-year old child were sweating.

Child Protective Services were called to the scene, while both the mother and boyfriend were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The mother, Morgan Taylor Clark and her boyfriend both face child neglect charges.

Comments

comments