Evansville Mother Arrested on Child Neglect Charge

An Evansville mother has been arrested on one child neglect charge after her daughter was taken to the hospital with bruises to her face.

Janae Carter was arrested Monday, May 13th at 4:24 a.m. for neglect of a dependent. According to the affidavit, her infant daughter was brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital on February 7th by her grandfather, Dwayne Johnson, because she had significant bruising to her face.

The affidavit says Carter picked up her daughter from the Johnson residence on Feb. 6th at 8 p.m. and went to her home in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. The next day around 7 a.m., Carter brought her daughter back to the Johnson residence with alleged bruises to her face.

According to the affidavit, Carter says that only she and her boyfriend, Robert Copeland, were the only ones at her house on Feb. 6th. Carter denied knowing how the baby received the bruises on her face and acknowledged that the bruising indicated she had been slapped.

Mr. Johnson also reported that the baby did not have any bruises on her face when she left his residence on Feb. 6th. The affidavit says Mr. Johnson did not notice the bruises until a short time after Carter had dropped the baby off on Feb. 7th.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Johnson called Carter back to his residence around 9 a.m. where he confronted her. Carter denied knowing anything about the bruises.

Investigators say Copeland denied knowing anything about the bruises but acknowledged that the bruising indicated that she had been slapped. Copeland also stated that no one else was at the residence on Feb. 6th.

The affidavit says that they all agreed that the bruises had to be inflicted between 8 p.m. on Feb. 6th and 7 a.m. on Feb. 7th.

It was agreed that the baby was in the care of Carter and Copeland during this time period.

Carter was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

She is set to appear in court on June 11th at 2 p.m.

