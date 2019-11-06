Evansville Model Train Show This Weekend

Trains are coming into the River City station this weekend.

The Evansville Train Show Club is hosting its annual holiday Model Train Show on Saturday, Nov. 9th, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

From 10 am to 3 pm, children, hobbyists, and collectors, alike will be able to find the perfect locomotive for their home.

Vendors at the event will offer model trains, Christmas sets, repairs, train memorabilia and more.

New this year, event-goers will be able to see a layout made entirely from Legos.

Find the perfect Christmas gift for the train enthusiast in your life.

Admission into the show is $3. Children 12 and under are free.

