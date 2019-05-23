Evansville Memorial Day Ceremony Previews

Monday marks a time to pause and reflect on the sacrifices members of our armed forces have made. A thankful Evansville will show appreciation through several events at cemeteries across the city.

Commemorations will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, and Locust Hill Cemetery and Arboretum.

The event will feature guest speakers, bands in regalia, and military salutes.

More information about the events can be found on the events calendar page.

https://www.evansvillegov.org/egov/apps/events/calendar.egov?year=2019&month=5&day=27

