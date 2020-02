Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and city leaders begin welcoming submissions for a new city flag.

This would be the first redesign of the image since it’s original debut in 1954.

Organizers of the campaign hope to get 1,000 versions, with plans to narrow the selection down to just five.

Mayor Winnecke was excited to share the vision of the campaign when he joined 44News This Morning.

