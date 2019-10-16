Evansville Mayor Winnecke Talks 2020 Budget, Improvements, and Half Pot

On Monday night the Evansville City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020.

After a vote of 8-to-1 the council approved a 4% increase in pay for public safety workers, and a 1% increase for all city workers.

Councilmen Elpers was the lone no vote, raising concerns about the ability for the city to pay down what’s said to be the 3.5 million hospitalization debt.

The budget still moves forward, but the dept remains.

Mayor Winnecke explains solutions the city is looking into, as well as the new improvements at Mesker Park Zoo, as well as the Deaconess Aquatics Center.

And did the Mayor buy a Half Pot?

See the full interview below.

