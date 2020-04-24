Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on the Latest Impacts of COVID-19 in the River City

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined 44News This Morning to discuss the current coronavirus situation in the City of Evansville.

Is the Mayor’s Office Receiving Complaints From Individuals Unhappy With Closures and Shutdowns Caused by COVID-19?

“We are fielding some complaints like that, and it’s totally understandable,” said Mayor Winnecke. “People want to get back to work, they want to get the economy moving again.”

“I will tell you that the tenor of the calls in our office have been very productive, really constructive,” Mayor Winnecke explained. “They just want us to know that they’re ready to get back to work.”

“We understand that, and we hope it can happen sooner rather than later,” said Mayor Winnecke.

In Comparison to Vanderburgh County’s Population, the Number of Positive Cases Is Relatively Low – Are You Encouraged by That?

“I’m very happy with the way that our citizens and the City of Evansville and Vanderburgh County have taken to social distancing,” Mayor Winnecke said.

“I am very pleased with the level of cooperation on social distancing,” stated the mayor. “I think that’s why the numbers are where they are. I think people understand that this is a serious situation.”

“We have communicated on a daily basis with the state administration about the relatively low numbers,” Mayor Winnecke explained. “I think if you look at a five or six-county area in Southwest Indiana – Southwest Indiana seems to be an anomaly, and it’s in this case a very good anomaly, and state health officials and the state administration overall have taken note of that.”

The City of Evansville Has Lost Out on Millions in Revenue Due to the Pandemic – How Will We Recover Moving Forward?

“Evansville is not the only city in the convention business that is in this boat,” state Mayor Winnecke. “So we’re not alone, not that that’s a lot of comfort, but we know that it’s not all on us.”

“We have a reopening task force, and one the major focuses of that task force is quality of life,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Not only when can we reopen the parks and put basketball rims on goals and things like that, but it also means how quickly can we get back into selling our city and attracting people in.”

“When it’s safe to have large numbers of people at the Ford Center or the Old National Events Plaza – once we get greater guidance that allows us to have more people and more events, that will start to flow again,” explained the mayor.

“I’m confident that Jim and the team he’s built will do a good job of selling Evansville,” stated the mayor.

Watch: Full Interview with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke



