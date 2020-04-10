Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Gives Local Coronavirus Update

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the lives of Evansville community members, many are left with questions for area leaders.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined 44News This Morning with the latest updates in the River City surrounding the ongoing health crisis.

Have You Been Encouraged by the Public’s Efforts in Social Distancing?

“There are moments when I feel really encouraged, and then there are moments when I feel really discouraged,” Mayor Winnecke began.

“I know there are a lot of people that are taking social distancing and the stay-at-home order very, very seriously,” the mayor continued.

“People phone in, post on Facebook, email us and complain about the large number of cars in parking lots at big-box stores – I’ve said this before, this is not the season to be worried about how good your garden looks,” Mayor Winnecke went on to say.

“This is not the time to go out and buy, you know, three plats of Impatiens so you can plant them because this is the perfect time to plant,” Mayor Winnecke explained.

“This is the time to be worried about public health, protecting one another – and the best way to do that is to stay at home when you can, work from home if you can, and certainly if you don’t feel well, stay home,” said Mayor Winnecke.

Home Improvement Stores Remain Open in Case of Emergencies – Is This the Time to Work on Non-Essential Home Improvement Projects?

“If you’re going to one of those stores for essential items and you’re also going to buy those kinds of supplies, that’s one thing,” Mayor Winnecke began. “What we get complaints into our office about is exactly the opposite,” Mayor Winnecke explained.

“People going there specifically for garden supplies, or for home improvement supplies they feel like they need to do right now,” Mayor Winnecke continued.

“We can’t overstate this enough – this is a time to stay home and keep our distance,” said the mayor. “I know the weather is beautiful and we all want to be outside.”

“My wife and I did a walk this morning and we saw several people out and they were practicing social distancing – that’s good,” Mayor Winnecke recounted. “But by large, this is a time to hunker down and stay home.”

When Do You Think Some Normalcy May Return to Our Local Area?

“I can’t predict that,” Mayor Winnecke began. “What I’ll tell you, is that the health care experts with whom I speak on a daily basis think we’re one to two weeks behind Indianapolis, and that our surge could happen at some point after the Indianapolis surge.”

“Indianapolis and Marion County, and really some of the donut counties around Indianapolis have been hit very hard,” Mayor Winnecke said.

“What we hope, is that the strength of our social distancing in this area will prevent us from having the kind of surge that’s occurred in Central Indiana and Northwest Indiana,” the mayor went on to say.

“I will tell you that the hospitals and the health department are completely prepared – they have PPE, they have ventilators, they have negative airflow rooms, they have ICU rooms, and they are prepared,” Mayor Winnecke assured.

“But when the surge happens here is anyone’s best guess,” said Mayor Winnecke. “The health care experts look at modeling on a daily basis, and they look at data that comes in from other parts of the state to make their best estimates.”

What’s Being Done to Protect the Homeless Population in the River City Region?

“I’m really proud to tell you that Evansville was the first city in the state of Indiana to have a location specifically for homeless individuals who are either awaiting their COVID-19 test results, or who have to be in self-isolation as a result of their test results,” said Mayor Winnecke.

“The City of Evansville has an agreement with the Catholic Diocese of Evansville,” explained the mayor. “Bishop Siegel and his team there have been very great to work with in terms of creating a facility.”

“They have the Sarto Retreat House – a 55-room dorm-style facility on the north side of Evansville, and that’s specifically for homeless individuals,” said Mayor Winnecke.

“Really proud of the collaboration not only between the City of Evansville and the Catholic Diocese, but also the homeless service providers in the city who are providing the volunteers to man that,” said the mayor. “Again, the first city in the state to do that – we’re very aware that if the virus is caught in that population, that it could be very dangerous for the community.”

