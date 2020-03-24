Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Addresses Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Order

Following Governor Eric Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home executive order, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke to the people of the River City on Monday outside the Civic Center.

Mayor Winnecke announced that the city’s emergency order to keep buildings closed would extend through April 24. Winnecke says the extension of the emergency order will give the city the ability to “act quickly if need be in this time of emergency.”

The mayor encouraged citizens of Evansville to follow the rules put in place by Gov. Holcomb, asking them to only go out if they absolutely needed to, for things like groceries or medical care.

“Well, we certainly hope that we don’t have to have the police enforce it. We want people to be good citizens, we want people to understand that the common good that is public health is more important than a lot of other things,” Mayor Winnecke said Monday outside the Civic Center in Evansville after being asked about the topic of police enforcement of Gov. Holcomb’s order.

“I don’t anticipate police enforcement of this – what we do expect though is for business owners and for our citizens to take heed and act accordingly.”

Governor Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home order goes into effect on Wednesday, March 25, and will remain in effect until April 6 at 11:59 p.m.

