Evansville Mayor Discusses City’s Approach to Phase 3 of Reopening Indiana

As Sunday, May 24, marks the beginning of Phase 3 of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, city leaders in Evansville are working to prepare businesses and citizens on what to expect, and how to safely transition into the next phase.

In Phase 3 of Gov. Holcomb’s plan, local Gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen, in addition to area playgrounds – although city pools in Evansville will remain closed through the summer season.

Movie theaters will be able to open at 50% capacity, and retail stores and malls will be able to welcome customers at 75% capacity. Social gatherings of up to 100 people will also be permitted.

According to Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the $454,195 of funding that was recently granted to 25 local nonprofit agencies is critical in our local areas, as many of those life-sustaining agencies are overrun with requests made by Southwest Indiana residents who have never needed their assistance before.

Mayor Winnecke said that a majority of those requests have to do with food assistance, as more families in the region need such assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Winnecke said he thinks this is the right time to ease restrictions – though doing so comes with necessary precautions in order to be successful – such as wearing facial coverings, frequently washing hands and social distancing.

“I think it’s a safe time, relatively speaking, for Evansville and Vanderburgh County, and actually for all of Southwest Indiana,” said Winnecke. “If you look at where the hotspots have been, it’s really relating to some long-term living facilities and food processing facilities – so we don’t see a lot of widespread community spread at this time.”

Mayor Winnecke went on to say that though there have been over 200 cases of coronavirus in Vanderburgh County since the beginning of the outbreak, the number of active cases is relatively small, with that number only being several-dozen. Winnecke said he’s confident in the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s communication to state health officials on the current status of COVID-19 in the county.

