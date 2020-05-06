Evansville Mayor Delivers State of the City Address Virtually

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is not letting this health crisis stop him from highlighting the great things happening in the river city. In fact, the community’s response is one of the positive aspects the mayor is touting.

The city is helping businesses rebound from this health crisis, using $100,000 from an existing program to help small business owners, giving them zero-interest loans.

Organizations helping those in need are also getting financial help as shelters expand following millions of layoffs nationwide. This includes united caring as they take in more people finding themselves without a place to stay.

“We’ve had some changes and challenges to kind of meet people’s needs so this additional funding kind of reduces some anxiety, reduces some stress, and allows us to keep on serving the community,” says Jason Emmerson, Executive Director of United Caring Services.

Nearly $800,000 in new federal funds are going to river city homeless shelters and facilities. This comes after the city council approves the emergency solutions grants.

“This will really help. It will kind of supplement and fill the gap until the regular process for this type of grant comes through,” says Emmerson.

Emergency solutions grants aren’t the only help organizations are receiving.

“United way of southwestern Indiana, in partnership with United Way of Posey County and the United Way of Gibson County, has been awarded a $1.95 million COVID-19 economic relief initiative grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly endowment, and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which the three United Ways are member,” says Mayor Winnecke.

This money is helping those who may need it the most across Posey, Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick, and Spencer counties.

“Our ultimate goal is to raise $6 million. At this time, we’ve raised $4.7 million,” says Mayor Winnecke. You can donate here.

This help is appreciated as we face many unknowns while communities work to re-open the economy.

“We won’t go back to pre-pandemic business models for a while,” says Mayor Winnecke. “We are in regular communication with the state administration, which ultimately will provide direction on how, and when, we re-open. Certainly, a lot more to come in this area.”

Even during this time of uncertainty, progress has been made in the city.

“So many projects on our plate. So much progress to report. We were lamenting about how difficult it would be to include all of our positive progress in the annual speech,” says mayor Winnecke.

Several roads have been repaved as Hoosiers hunker down at home.

An exciting project now underway is the pedestrian crossing at U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue.

“A project of this kind doesn’t happen overnight, but INDOT has begun the analysis and design process. And the city and state have executed a memorandum of understanding to solidify the cost-sharing agreement. This is slated as a 2023 project, but the state knows we’d like to see it sooner if money becomes available sooner,” explains Mayor Winnecke. This crossing is to ensure Bosse High School students’ safety as they walk to and from school.

In other news, the deaconess aquatic center being built in Garvin Park is set to open in 2021. Although, the penguin exhibit at the zoo will be delayed. It is set to open next summer as well.

“There’s still a line item in this year’s capital budget for this project that will be cut, but thanks to the outstanding work of Capital Campaign Chair Margaret Koch, Zoo Director Erik Beck, and Development Director Jennifer Evans, we are able to continue the project without a major financial infusion from the city,” says Mayor Winnecke, during his state of the city address.

You can watch the full speech here.

Comments

comments