Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear has determined the death of Steven Flowers as accidental.

His body was found on April 17th off of Weinbach Ave in Evansville. He went missing, according to EPD police, around March 20th.

Lockyear said that he died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure. According to the scene, his truck got hung up and he walked away from the vehicle as he was on foot, he succumbed to the conditions and passed away.

