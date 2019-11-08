Evansville Man Wanted for Drug Dealing Meth in Posey County Arrested

An Evansville man wanted for drug dealing meth in Posey County was arrested in Ohio. On November 4th, 40-year-old Tiyo Lewis was located and arrested in Montgomery County, Ohio on a Posey County arrest warrant issued on April 26th.

Lewis was lodged into the Posey County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 cash bond. He is charged with dealing methamphetamine for selling more than 10 grams of meth to an undercover police informant in March 2019. If convicted, he faces 10 to 30 years in prison.

With Lewis now in custody, a total of 42 arrests were made in the in “Operation Guillotine”, the largest drug raid in Posey Co. history.

