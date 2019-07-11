Evansville Man Tased, Tackled While Trying to Avoid Arrest

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges including battery against a police officer, after refusing to stop for an Indiana State Trooper.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal near US-41 and Riverside Drive.

Police say the driver, David Johnson, 30, initially stopped, but when the trooper got out of his squad car to approach Johnson, he drove off.

The trooper followed Johnson to the Woodland Park Apartment Complex.

According to the report, when the trooper order Johnson out of the car, he got out, showed the trooper his hands and then walked towards the apartments.

The trooper ordered Johnson to stop, but he continued walking. That is when ISP says the trooper tased Johnson.

However, the tasing failed to stop Johnson, who continued to try and get inside a nearby apartment. The trooper then tackled Johnson and was able to handcuff him.

Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on six charges including intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery against an officer.

Comments

comments